KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cool end to the week

A cloudy and rainy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. A few scattered showers were around the area has the afternoon started. Friday looks like we could have a few clouds around and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Posted: May 7, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another cold front may sweep through the area Friday night and Saturday with clouds and cooler air. Much cooler temperatures looking toward the end of the weekend with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

Another cold front may sweep through the area Friday night and Saturday with clouds and cooler air. Much cooler temperatures looking toward the end of the weekend with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

