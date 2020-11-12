KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler end to the week

Another cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday we will see some more clouds and cooler conditions for much of the area.

A warm up is on the way for the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android