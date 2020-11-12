Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler end to the week

Another cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday we will see some more clouds and cooler conditions for much of the area. A warm up is on the way for the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday we will see some more clouds and cooler conditions for much of the area.
A warm up is on the way for the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
Another cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday we will see some more clouds and cooler conditions for much of the area. A warm up is on the way for the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
