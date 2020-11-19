KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler on Friday

The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday.

Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning.

Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.

