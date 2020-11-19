Clear
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge delays execution of Lisa Montgomery Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler on Friday

The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday.
Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning.
Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories