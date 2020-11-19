The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday.
Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning.
Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cooler Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cooler Friday & weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A much cooler Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warmer Friday