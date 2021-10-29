Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler weekend

Clouds will stick around today with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will also remain breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph out of the north. Sunshine will return this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.Morning lows will be hovering close to freezing Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory will be in effect through 9 AM. Another cold front will move through our area Sunday bringing us a few isolated rain chances to start next week as well as some cooler temperatures.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 4:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Clouds will stick around today with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will also remain breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph out of the north.

Sunshine will return this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.Morning lows will be hovering close to freezing Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory will be in effect through 9 AM. Another cold front will move through our area Sunday bringing us a few isolated rain chances to start next week as well as some cooler temperatures.

