KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and dry Thursday

Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.

Sunny skies will be found across the area as we head into the weekend. Rain chances will return to the area as we start next week and we will start to see some cooler air return to the region.

