Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and dry Thursday

A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 4:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's.
Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories