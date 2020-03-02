Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and dry Tuesday

A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s as we start the work week. We should be dry as we go into Tuesday and a few clouds to begin the week but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 49°
