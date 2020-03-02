KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and dry Tuesday

A cold front has moved through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday morning bringing with it cooler air and clouds to the area. Temperatures were only in the 50s for highs with a northwest wind keeping us cool.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s as we start the work week. We should be dry as we go into Tuesday and a few clouds to begin the week but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.

