KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and dry on Wednesday

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:53 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
