KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and slightly cooler this weekend

It was a warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Tonight the winds will start to come out of the north as a cold front pushes through the area. Tomorrow temperatures will be on the cool side with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Temperatures will quickly start to warm up on Sunday into next week with highs back in the 40s and 50s. Mild and sunny weather will continue for the first half of next week before a strong cold front moves through the area just before Christmas.

Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
