KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and slightly warmer on Sunday

Mostly sunny skies continue tomorrow as temperatures continue to slowly warm up. Tomorrow highs will be slightly below average in the upper 70s. It will be a little breezy at times with a wind coming from the south at around 15-20 mph.

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week with temperatures slightly above average in the lower 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue through a majority of next week.

Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we end the week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the weekend as wll with some smoke from the fires out west.
