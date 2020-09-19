KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and slightly warmer on Sunday

Mostly sunny skies continue tomorrow as temperatures continue to slowly warm up. Tomorrow highs will be slightly below average in the upper 70s. It will be a little breezy at times with a wind coming from the south at around 15-20 mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week with temperatures slightly above average in the lower 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue through a majority of next week.

