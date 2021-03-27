KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and slightly warmer on Sunday

Skies are slowly starting to clear this evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight. Tomorrow will be a sunny and slightly warmer day with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.

Southerly winds will start to pick up on Monday pushing temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be breezy at times on Monday with gusts up to 40 mph. A cold front will move through on Tuesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to stay dry and calm through the week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android