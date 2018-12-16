KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm again

For Sunday, expect the nice weather to continue. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler than what we saw Saturday but still in the lower 50s with sunny skies. Remember, our average high this time of year is in the upper 30s!

To begin the work week, nice weather continues. Monday will be another sunny day with highs in the lower 50s. By Tuesday, the weather does begin to change a bit. Tuesday is going to be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is the only day in the 7-day forecast that has rain chances. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 50s. For the rest of the week, temperatures trend downward. Still expect highs to be above average but will only be in the low to mid 40s with sunny skies Thursday through Saturday.

