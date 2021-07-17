Clear
BREAKING NEWS One in custody following Andrew County standoff Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm on Sunday

Sunday will be a very similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated rain chance will remain through the day Sunday, however most of the day will be dry.

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 11:11 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few isolated showers will be possible over the next few hours, but overall the chance for rain has dropped off since sunset. Sunday will be a very similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated rain chance will remain through the day Sunday, however most of the day will be dry.

Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
A few isolated showers will be possible over the next few hours, but overall the chance for rain has dropped off since sunset. Sunday will be a very similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated rain chance will remain through the day Sunday, however most of the day will be dry. Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories