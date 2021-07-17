KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm on Sunday

A few isolated showers will be possible over the next few hours, but overall the chance for rain has dropped off since sunset. Sunday will be a very similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated rain chance will remain through the day Sunday, however most of the day will be dry.

Sunny and seasonal weather is set to continue early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week. Heat and humidity will continue to build through the end of the week.

