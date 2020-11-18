KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm on Thursday

The windy weather is expected for Wednesday night and Thursday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area.
Strong winds are expected Thursday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.
Another front will start to move through late week and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
