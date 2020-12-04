KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend

Clear
An area of high pressure will move in over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday and Friday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Friday morning and Friday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 4:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
