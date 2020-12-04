An area of high pressure will move in over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday and Friday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Friday morning and Friday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s.
Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
An area of high pressure will move in over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday and Friday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Friday morning and Friday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
An area of high pressure will move in over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday and Friday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Friday morning and Friday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny for Labor Day weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm again
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and sunny Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm and sunny on Sunday