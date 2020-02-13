KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Friday

Clear skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday looked nice but it was very cold. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Thursday and with the cold air in place it will be another cold Friday morning.
Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
