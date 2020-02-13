Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Friday

Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Clear skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday looked nice but it was very cold. We have had 1 to 2 inches of snow across the area on Thursday and with the cold air in place it will be another cold Friday morning.

Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -3°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -2°
Savannah
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -3°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -7°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
