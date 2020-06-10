Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Thursday

We will start to see more sunshine as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near normal for the rest of the week.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Wednesday was a cooler day with temperatures only in the low to mid 70s. The remains of strong storm system will continue to move away from the area. Windy conditions were found across the area and in St. Joseph but as the storm system leaves the area the winds will calm down and we will cool off.

