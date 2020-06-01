KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Tuesday

A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.

A weak front will move through Wednesday/Thursday giving the chance for periodic thunderstorms mid-to-late week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.

