KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Tuesday

A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.
A weak front will move through Wednesday/Thursday giving the chance for periodic thunderstorms mid-to-late week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.
