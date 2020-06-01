Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Tuesday

A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A weak front will move through Wednesday/Thursday giving the chance for periodic thunderstorms mid-to-late week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
