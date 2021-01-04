Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Tuesday

We had thick fog to start the morning across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas but we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs made it into the lower 40s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 37°
