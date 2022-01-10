KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Tuesday

Clear
Cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Today temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through most of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the week giving us some cooler temperatures and clouds for your weekend.

Posted: Jan 10, 2022 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Atchison
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
