KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer on Thursday

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Thursday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Thursday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 30's Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with high temperatures reaching into the upper 40's by the end of the week. Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
