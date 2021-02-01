KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer on Tuesday

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Tuesday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Tuesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's
Over the week we will warm up with temperatures in the lower 50's.
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 3:50 PM
