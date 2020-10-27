Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer on Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.
The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
