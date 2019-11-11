KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast

The main story for this Monday will be the bitterly cold temperatures that are expected. Skies will clear up by the afternoon for Veterans Day on Monday, but the arctic air will be in place with highs only in the 20s. It will be blustery with those north winds sustained at 15-25, gusting up to 35 mph. Overnight lows Monday night will fall into the teens, and possibly the single digits in spots, but the wind chill will make it feel like the single digits on Tuesday morning.
The cold weather continues for Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s before temperatures begin to rebound, but stay below average. We'll have mostly sunny skies with highs back up into the 40s midweek. We'll be back up to near average in the lower 50s by Friday into next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.
