A small snow shower brought a quick one inch of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. The disturbance has left the area and now we will see clear skies but temperatures will continue to be below average tonight and tomorrow.
Another active week across the area as we will see 3 more disturbances head our way starting on Wednesday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny returns but still cold for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold and sunny on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and mostly sunny Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying cold on Tuesday