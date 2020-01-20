KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold on Tuesday

A small snow shower brought a quick one inch of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. The disturbance has left the area and now we will see clear skies but temperatures will continue to be below average tonight and tomorrow.

Another active week across the area as we will see 3 more disturbances head our way starting on Wednesday and last through Friday. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.

