KQ2 Forecast: Sunny forecast for Tuesday

A weak front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning. The region saw a few more clouds and scattered showers Monday morning. Clouds gradually cleared Monday afternoon and temperatures reached in to the mid 60s.

The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.

