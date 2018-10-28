KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies and comfortable temps on Sunday

Another beautiful day is expected for our Sunday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

To start the work week, another nice day is expected. Monday will see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front is expected to move in late Monday night and into Tuesday which will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Tuesday.

The good news is that rain moves out before Halloween so it looks like the holiday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. The rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s every day.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android