KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies and mild temperatures for Saturday

Waking up Saturday morning to blue skies and mild temperatures and the weather is going to stay nice throughout the day. Heading into the afternoon, there could be a few clouds but overall it will be a sunny day with mild temperatures in the mid 80s.

A cold front will bring a slight chance for rain, more clouds, and cooler temperatures for the day on Sunday. Will likely be a mostly cloudy day with a stray shower chance. Highs will be in the 70s.

For next week, the weather is quiet. There is a chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday but that really is the only decent chance of rain in the extended forecast. For the week, expect slightly below average temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

