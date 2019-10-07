KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s to start the week

The weather to start the week is going to be very nice for this time of year. After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, sunny skies will warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. This weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with an equally nice day expected.
It looks like our next chance for rain will be Wednesday evening into Friday morning as a strong cold front pushes through. This system will usher in the coldest air of the season thus far. We could be in the lower 50s for highs Friday afternoon and waking up to temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning.
Next weekend is looking to be a nice one with sunshine both on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
