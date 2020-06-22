Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies for Tuesday

A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Wednesday and Thursday we have the chances for rounds of storms possible, but the threat of severe weather remains low. Temperatures will start to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
