KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies for Tuesday

A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.

Wednesday and Thursday we have the chances for rounds of storms possible, but the threat of severe weather remains low. Temperatures will start to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android