KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies on Sunday

A few clouds are expected overnight with a slight chance for a rain/snow shower during the evening hours. Any precipitation that falls will be extremely light. We will clear out by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s. For Sunday, we continue the nice weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
Heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather is looking decent. Right now, forecast models are keeping us above average and quiet on both days. We do have a very slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve night, but the chances of us having a white Christmas this year are basically near zero. Christmas Day is looking to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. The majority of the precipitation should be rain but a few wet snowflakes could mix in. Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to watch the forecast very closely as we could see quite a bit of rain with this system. Below average temperatures are expected behind the system.
