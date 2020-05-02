Rain chances will move out of the area Sunday afternoon to reveal sunny skies, but the front will leave temperatures a little cooler in the low to mid 70s. A warm front will develop Monday across the area bring with it the chance of showers throughout the day.
Drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure moves across the plains with near normal temperatures. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with storms and much cooler temperatures possible.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies with some rain chances ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chance overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunday rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: Clear skies Wednesday and rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Monday before rain chances return
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm Sunday ahead with evening rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Monday ahead