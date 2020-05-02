KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies with some rain chances ahead

Rain chances will move out of the area Sunday afternoon to reveal sunny skies, but the front will leave temperatures a little cooler in the low to mid 70s. A warm front will develop Monday across the area bring with it the chance of showers throughout the day.

Drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure moves across the plains with near normal temperatures. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with storms and much cooler temperatures possible.

