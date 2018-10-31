KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday

Cloudy skies on Halloween across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures at trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday will be a very nice day with sunshine returning to the forecast. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To end the work week, a weak disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s.
An unsettled weekend is on the way with rain chances Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Into next week, rain continues to be in the forecast with cool temps in the 50s.
