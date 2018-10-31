Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday

Cloudy skies on Halloween across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures at trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cloudy skies on Halloween across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures at trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday will be a very nice day with sunshine returning to the forecast. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To end the work week, a weak disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s.

An unsettled weekend is on the way with rain chances Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Into next week, rain continues to be in the forecast with cool temps in the 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Cloudy skies on Halloween across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures at trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events