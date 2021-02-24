KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday

Some cooler air is moving through the area early this morning bringing a few clouds and a breezy wind from the north. Today we saw the clouds move in across the area. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 50s. Rain chances look very small over the next few days but a few areas of light rain could develop through the evening hours Friday and again Sunday into next week.

