KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues for St. Patrick's Day

After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Flood Warnings remain for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming late this weekend and early next week.

The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday as the area could see some rain, possibly mixed with snow. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

