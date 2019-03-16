Flood Warnings remain for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming late this weekend and early next week.
After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday as the area could see some rain, possibly mixed with snow. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s.
Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues for St. Patrick's Day
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, sunshine returns
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Tuesday