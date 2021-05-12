KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues on Thursday

Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s. Cloud will start to build into the area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain chances will start to increase early Friday morning with scattered showers likely for the first half of the day on Friday.

Several more rounds of rain are likely this weekend as highs warm into the low to mid 70s. A few thunderstorms are possibly as well but severe weather is not likely at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times. Rain chances and warm temperatures are set to continue into next week. Friday through Monday most areas could see around 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain totals.



