KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues today

Calm and quiet weather conditions continue today with temperatures back in the low 80s. Humidity will stay on the comfortable side today with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will remain below average on Thursday, but start to warm up on Friday. This weekend highs will be back in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
The week looks dry and comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Wednesday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.
