KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues today

Calm and quiet weather conditions continue today with temperatures back in the low 80s. Humidity will stay on the comfortable side today with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain below average on Thursday, but start to warm up on Friday. This weekend highs will be back in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

