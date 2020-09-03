Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph Health Department reports 13th and 14th COVID-19 related deaths Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues tomorrow

After a comfortable and sunny day, clear conditions are set to continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 50s. Sunshine continues tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 80s.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 5:24 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

After a comfortable and sunny day, clear conditions are set to continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 50s. Sunshine continues tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s this week as sunshine continues. Rain chances and cooler conditions will move back into the area by the middle of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories