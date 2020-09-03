KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine continues tomorrow

After a comfortable and sunny day, clear conditions are set to continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 50s. Sunshine continues tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s this week as sunshine continues. Rain chances and cooler conditions will move back into the area by the middle of next week.

