KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday

After a rainy & cloudy day for us on Sunday, more rain and storm chances are in the forecast as we begin a new work week for your Monday. We had our first round of showers and storms pushing through this morning from the west. This morning's rain & storms have helped to decrease our severe weather threat for this afternoon & evening.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday. No looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

