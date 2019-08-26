After a rainy & cloudy day for us on Sunday, more rain and storm chances are in the forecast as we begin a new work week for your Monday. We had our first round of showers and storms pushing through this morning from the west. This morning's rain & storms have helped to decrease our severe weather threat for this afternoon & evening.
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday. No looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine comes back on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns to the forecast
- Sunshine back in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on the way