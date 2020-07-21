Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine moves back in on Wednesday

More rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning bringing anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. A few areas saw some sunshine on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another round of showers/storms look possible through the end of the work week. The region will bake again heading into the weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90s.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
