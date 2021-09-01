Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine on Thursday

Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
