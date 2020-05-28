KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Friday

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday making it feel like a milder day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and we will have an increase in moisture that could bring some fog Friday morning. There is still a chance for some scattered showers across the area for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night.
The end of the week we will see some sunshine return to the area and cooler temperatures will return on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be at or below normal to end the week.
