Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday

A chance for patchy fog Sunday morning before 10 a.m. and then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Posted: Oct 3, 2020 9:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A chance for patchy fog Sunday morning before 10 a.m. and then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Monday looks to be sunny and breezy with average highs in the low 70s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
A chance for patchy fog Sunday morning before 10 a.m. and then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories