KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns for the end of the week

A rather mild night ahead of us with lows in the mid 40s and clear skies with calm winds. Friday will be another warm and sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Warmer temperatures will stay the area for this weekend with continuing highs in the 80s. Rain chances will start to return Sunday afternoon lasting until Tuesday. As we head into the workweek for next week, temperatures will cool down a bit with highs back in the 60s and 70s.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 3:55 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

