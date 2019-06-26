Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday

A disturbance was moving through southeast Nebraska this morning and it brought clouds to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. It was cooler afternoon due to the clouds and the northeast winds.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Our weather pattern will become more quiet, but almost Florida-like with very warm & humid air moving in as we head into the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Thursday into Friday. The weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. With dew points, into the 70s, it will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s.

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday before rain chances move back in on Tuesday. Highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

