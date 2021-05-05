KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday

It was a cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds continued to increase throughout the day and there is a slight chance for some light drizzle overnight tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front rolls through.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Thursday with gradually clearing skies. Conditions look to stay dry for most of Friday with rain chances returning overnight on Saturday. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with light rain through the morning hours and more moderate rain and thunderstorms through the evening. Rain showers could linger through the first half of the day Saturday before clearing out.



