Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday

It was a cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds continued to increase throughout the day and there is a slight chance for some light drizzle overnight tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front rolls through. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Thursday with gradually clearing skies. Conditions look to stay dry for most of Friday with rain chances returning overnight on Saturday. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with light rain through the morning hours and more moderate rain and thunderstorms through the evening. Rain showers could linger through the first half of the day Saturday before clearing out.

Posted: May 5, 2021 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

It was a cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds continued to increase throughout the day and there is a slight chance for some light drizzle overnight tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front rolls through.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Thursday with gradually clearing skies. Conditions look to stay dry for most of Friday with rain chances returning overnight on Saturday. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with light rain through the morning hours and more moderate rain and thunderstorms through the evening. Rain showers could linger through the first half of the day Saturday before clearing out.


LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
It was a cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds continued to increase throughout the day and there is a slight chance for some light drizzle overnight tonight into early Thursday morning as a cold front rolls through. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Thursday with gradually clearing skies. Conditions look to stay dry for most of Friday with rain chances returning overnight on Saturday. Saturday looks to be a rainy day with light rain through the morning hours and more moderate rain and thunderstorms through the evening. Rain showers could linger through the first half of the day Saturday before clearing out.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories