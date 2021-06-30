KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are to continue today through the afternoon hours however a few isolated showers this evening can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s this afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Friday and last through the holiday weekend. Highs will be seasonal with temperatures in the 80s.

