KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are to continue today through the afternoon hours however a few isolated showers this evening can not be ruled out. Temperatures will be back in the lower 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Friday and last through the holiday weekend. Highs will be seasonal with temperatures in the 80s.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
