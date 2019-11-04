Starting this Monday off with a few clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Highs today are going to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A weak disturbance could produce a stray shower, mainly south of Highway 36, and will keep us mostly cloudy throughout the day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. We then cool down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s before warming back up by next weekend. Precipitation chances this upcoming week are very low.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- Sunshine returns on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Winds die down, sunshine returns
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More sunshine on Tuesday
- The Sunshine Returns for Tuesday