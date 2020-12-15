Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Wednesday

The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
