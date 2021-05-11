KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Wednesday

Cloudy skies are set to continue tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 40s. Clouds will quickly start to clear Wednesday morning giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will return to the area Friday and continue through the weekend with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs back in the mid 70s. Temperatures in the 70s will continue into the beginning of next week with additional rain chances.



